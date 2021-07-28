Reddit Video of Toddler Watching Tokyo Olympics Shows the Craze is Real

The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting spectacle which the world gets to witness every four years. However, with the exception of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Games, some of the best athletes from around the world gather at a pre-decided venue to showcase their talent. While a few set records and become immortals with their breath-taking performance, others are left heartbroken trying to achieve glory. But the quad-annual games do instill a sense of pride and inspire millions worldwide. One such adorable video of a little girl watching the Tokyo Olympics event is sure to leave you gushing.

Netizens are still reeling with joy after a delightful video of a little girl surfaced on the internet that has left most of them fuzzy. Shared on Reddit, the video clip shows the toddler watching a weightlifting match in the ongoing Summer Games in Tokyo.

The footage starts with the toddler watching the event of women’s weightlifting and stands testament to how the strength and power showcased by the athletes leave everyone mesmerised. The little one can’t stop praising the athlete, she can be heard saying they are “so strong” and have “strong hands”. Further in the video,she also wishesto be the “strongest” and plans to go there to do some heavy “dropping.”

Check it out here:

The video clip has garnered over 37,000 upvotes and counting. Netizens loved how the little girl was awestruck by the athletes and many expressed that she may be an athlete in making, others simply showered the video with love and good wishes.

“That was adorable. We need to add ‘dropping’ as an Olympic sport,” said a Reddit user. “When she said that, I just thought 'me too kid, me too',"remarked another. “That was heart touching!” wrote a third. “We'll be watching her career with great interest. See you in 20 years,” expressed a fourth.

