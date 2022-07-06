Redditor Asked Desi Women What It's Like to Make First Move and These Were the Answers

Reddit has become a platform where people can discuss anything with great ease. In another such discussion, one person asked Indian women who made the first move about how it went and what happened next. The user wrote, “I’m specifically interested in women who made the first move in dating and asking out the guy– how did you do it, how was it received and where are you both now? Did you feel like you had to put in more effort than normal to keep this relationship interesting in the long term?.” Further explaining the reason behind her question, the person mentioned how she feels that guys are “put off or lose interest quickly when they are chased as opposed to them chasing.” She wrote, “It’s a nuance I don’t want to believe but I see it so often in the dating world that it’s so hard to ignore. Here to listen to your spectrum of emotions as you navigated those times.”

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral with the most bizarre responses. While there were many failed stories, there were also a few successful ones. There were also stories of couples that have been together for years and some even got married. “I did! I confessed my feelings to my bestfriend 2 years back and it’s going amazingly well. Touchwood! Apparently he liked me too and was going to confess his feelings, but he was also scared of sabotaging our friendship so he kept putting it off. When I finally built up the courage and told him everything on video call, he was in disbelief and kept fumbling without giving me a proper reply for a good 10 mins lol. It was the cutest. I still tease him about it to this day,” commented a Reddit user. Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, another Reddit trend that went viral asked, “Folks who attended their ex-gf’s wedding. How was it?” Narrating the entire incident, the Reddit user wrote that his ex-girlfriend is getting married soon and he has been invited. However, he is very confused if he should attend the wedding or not. “Wonder if I should go?” he asked. The boy’s ex-girlfriend cheated on him with the guy she’s getting married to. “But her mother, who was close to me invited me. I couldn’t refuse then, but I don’t I have the courage to go see her getting married in front of me. Anyone who have any experience with this situation? Advice?” read the post.

While few felt like he should go and enjoy the lovely wedding food, some people are completely against it. “Go for it OP. Regardless there’s a good chance she’ll cheat on her future husband as well. Free food and got rid of someone toxic. Win win OP,” wrote a person in the comment section, among other responses.

