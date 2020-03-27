Redditors Are Digging Up Their Grandmothers' Recipes While Being in Coronavirus Lockdown

As the rapid spread of the new novel Coronavirus through the globe has pushed millions over the world into social isolation in their own homes, people are finding new ways to spend the hours.

As many resort to testing out their culinary skills, some are stumbling upon recipes from their mothers and grandmothers, and are finding this the perfect time to recreate the recipes.

And for this very task, exists a subreddit. Called r/OldRecipes, the subreddit has been around since 2013, but only after the lockdown has it seen a sudden boom in traffic, with over 20 thousand people subscribing to be a part of the community in less than a week.

The community which had about 2000-odd viewers over the last six years saw a sudden growth when people, bored at home during the lock down started finding old recipes and sharing them on the page.

Some were cakes.

Some were as simple as the perfect sandwiches.

And some were very, very, very, very old.

And some were the comfort food we all needed : soup.





But the best part was that despite the shaky handwritten notes, and the occasional measure changes, people around the globe were recreating this food in quarantine, and sharing it with the rest of the world. It is perhaps telling how food spans emotions across cultures, languages and boundaries.

People, even made each other's grandmother's recipes.

This is what the essence of Reddit perhaps truly is: community. And this exercise during the Coronavirus pandemic is perhaps proof.