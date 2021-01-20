Redditors are Losing Their 'Pea'ce over This Portrait of 'Ron Weasley' Made Entirely of Peas

After recently breaking the internet with his Instagram debut, Ronald Weasley aka Rupert Grint is at it again. Only this time, the funny and confused character from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter has made an appearance on Reddit in a very interesting way. A Reddit user with handle u/tentoesandcounting has shared a portrait of the actor made out of peas.

Captioning the post, the user wrote, “I tried to make Ron Weasley out of peas.” The amazing post has been well received on the social media site where it has received over 5,69,000 upvotes since it was shared seventeen hours ago.

The witty Potterheads on Reddit were quick to post their reactions on the latest creation. One user described the artwork as appeasing, while another called it a surprisingly good work of art. One user renamed the artwork as “Ron Peasley”. The comment by user elriggo44 has found its own fan base with over 1.2k upvotes.

Another Harry Potter reference that has emerged from the pea-based artwork was made by user ReubenZWeiner who dubbed it as ‘Order of the peanix’. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the fifth book and movie in the fantasy fiction series created by British writer JK Rowling. Another comment that had a hint of pun read: “I'm an artist and love mixed media pieces. I think I'm going to give peas a chance.”

The wordplay and Harry Potter references seem to have become more interesting than the original post itself as some Redditors wrote that it was because of the comments section that they came to the post in the first place. “This is exactly what I was looking for”, read the comment. “Came here for this comment”, read another.

With all the puns that were flooding the Reddit post, one user wrote that it could be “pun-ishable”. Replying to this a user quoted Hermoine Granger’s iconic dialogue from the first Harry Potter movie, “Could get him killed, or worse...expelled”. Another user further commented, “Not if you spell Wingardium Le-pea-Osa correctly.”

Meanwhile, one Redditor delved into the artistic technique that might have been used in order to create the artwork. The user said, “Judging by how accurate the thumbnail is, I'm gonna guess they made a high contrast two-tone stencil sort of thing and basically just filled in the dark spots with peas (probably with a light pencil tracing or a projector). Still a cool novelty, but it's not like they just did this on a whim with their dinner.”

Last week, the actor broke all records as he became the fastest Instagram user to gain one million followers after posting a picture of himself holding his infant baby girl.