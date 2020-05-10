Redditors Did a Lockdown Cooking Contest and Here Are the Best Recipes

Lockdown called due to the coronavirus pandemic has given many several idle hours at home. Many have utilized this time to hone their cooking skills and post the pictures of the delicacies thereafter. All social media platforms are currently flooded with pictures of food made at home.



Now, a subreddit on Reddit has come with the ‘lockdown cooking contest’. Claimed to be the official subreddit for India, the group asked participants to share the pictures of their food on the thread in order to take part.

The best three photos will be decided on the basis of the votes on the posts. These 3 redditers will be given a reddit gold as the award. The notification added that the dish posted must have been prepared during the lockdown and encouraged participants to post the recipe as well.



The contest soon picked up the heat. While one user made some matar (pea) paneer, another made shrimp and egg biriyani.

Some users have submitted multiple entries.

Dropping the multiple entries in a single thread, a user wrote, “Pls accept my humble khaman



chocolate spiral bread we made yesterday



brioche dinner rolls



first-time biryani, made the biryani masala at home”.

Others shared some tips regarding their creations, alongside their entry and recipe for the contest.

The contest is ongoing and the vote scores have been hidden for the same.

