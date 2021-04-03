Reddit's April Fools Experiment Has Users Hooked to Getting the 'Second Best' Option

April Fools’ Day also happens to be one of the worst internet days of the year. This year we saw several big companies around the world launch social experiments of all sorts. Branding teams can’t stop opening the chest of forbidden knowledge every year. Some brands, however, went for a wiser approach and pulled their April Fools’ gags in view of the current state of the world, majorly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Last year, this day came nearly at the onset of the global crisis and so most companies elected to opt-out of the holiday. April 1st rolled around once again and Reddit simply loves it. Like every year, the platform took an unusual approach to the traditional gags.

On April Fools’ Day, this year, Reddit launched a one-of-a-kind experiment. The platform shared the unique game across other social networking sites and asked users to anticipate who will come second. If guessing happens to one of your many talents, then this game is for you.

The platform will display three random images and ask you to vote for the second most popular. If you click the right option, you win more points and if you select the wrong pin, you will lose points. You will be given a few seconds to cast your vote. After that time goes out for the selection and the results for the one you missed will be shown. The number of votes received from the users on each image will be revealed. You will also be able to see how many votes each topic received in the voting history. You can also check which spot users of the community have claimed by winning the most selections. The leader board shows the names of the top ten users in real-time. Along with it, you can also check how many streaks, wins and points each user in that list got. Reddit also has moderators for the game, who are all part of the community.

Like every game, Reddit’s SECOND had certain rules which one should follow while playing. It is April Fools’ but RULES ARE RULES.

1.No off-topic posts or comments.

2.Remember the human.

3.Follow Reddit’s Content Policy.

4.No NSFW.

On Instagram, Reddit official handle shared a post inviting users to play the game.

Several people took to the comments to express their reactions. Many of them asked some doubts while others called the game highly addictive.

So, who will come in second?