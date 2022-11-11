Reel to Real: Band Plays Titanic Theme Song as Rains Flood Mexican Shopping Mall

Remember the iconic movie Titanic and how the onboard eight-member band performed as passengers panicked while the ship started sinking? In a similar incident, a band in Mexico decided to keep the shoppers at a flooding mall entertained. In the video shared on social media, one can see rainwater cascading down the roof of the mall while shoppers are stranded.

It is when the band on the stage begins playing ‘Titanic’s track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Canadian singer Celine Dion. While some people were giggling at the unusual activity, others were recording the video of the band. The video was initially shared in 2019 on Reddit. It was recorded by visitors at the Plaza Patria Mall in Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico. Now once again the video has resurfaced, and people cannot get the tunes of the song out of their minds.

Netizens could not help but swamp the comment section after viewing the video. One Reddit user wrote, “I feel like this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them, and they nailed it. Being the only doctor on an airplane and somebody having a medical emergency that you know how to treat is a rare occurrence, but it’s not totally inconceivable. I suspect nearly 100% of healthcare workers are called upon to provide emergent care at some point in their careers. Some of them are on a plane when duty calls. For a group of musicians to be ready to play that song at that moment… it’s just incredible. I hope they bought lottery tickets on the way home.”

Another user commented, “Perfect song for the perfect moment.”

A third user penned, “This is gold!”

Take a look at the video:

What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here