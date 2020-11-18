Reeling Under Financial Strain in Lockdown, TN Man Gets New House as Diwali Gift From School Friends

Bonds made in school are special and can be compared to very few close ties. They say some of your of your best friendships are what you create in school life and we couldn't agree more. This one tale of a beautiful friendship from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai reinforces what we already know, school friendships last a lifetime.

Muthukumar, a 44-year-old truck driver has been going through severe financial constraints ever since the coronavirus lockdown hit the country and has barely been able to make ends meet, New Indian Express reported . His monthly earning of Rs 15,000 a month was reduced to just Rs 2000 or so during the pandemic, causing severe problems for him and his family.

His home too was in a very bad shape as the Gaja cyclone that hit the state a couple years ago had destroyed portions of it and was causing huge discomfort to Muthukumar's family.

K Nagendran, Muthukumar's school friend reportedly met him a few months back at a school reunion at one of their school teacher's house, upon which the latter invited Nagendran to his house. When he visited, Nagendran was shocked and felt heartbroken to see his school friend's house in such a bad condition. The trees around the house were destroyed by the cyclone and even the roof was broken, making the entire place unlivable for anyone. He decided to do something to try to alleviate some of the pain his friend was going through.

Nagendran enlisted the help of social media and came up with a unique idea. He created a Whatsapp group where he included many of their school friends and told them the good cause for which he required their help.

The friends pitched in a total of Rs 1.5 lakh to build a new home for build Muthukumar and his family in just 3 months. The friends then gifted the house to Muthukumar as a Diwali gift.

Nagendran, while explaining the reason behind doing this reportedly told that even the friends were not in touch, school friends have a special connection and it was the sadness he felt after seeing his friend in so much of distress during lockdown that he did what he did to help him.