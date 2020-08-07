Reese Witherspoon Challenge Has Celebrities Sharing Mood Calendar Memes That Aptly Describe 2020

Just recently, we shared how Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon shared a mood calendar meme for the year 2020, showing us how her expressions changed every month this year.

With the pandemic eating up half of the year and causing large scale loss of life and livelihoods, we cannot agree more to the actress's description of the year 2020. From January to September, the worsening condition of humanity as the virus continues to spread can easily be expressed with these pictures.

Soon after, actress Mindy Kaling also decided to follow the footsteps of her colleague, sharing nine different expressions for nine months of the year so far.

Mindy’s post, similar to that of Reese, was not the only post that has depicted the mood calendar for 2020 with apt expressions.

The Reese Witherspoon Challenge has now become the new social media trend, with people posting collages of their faces. These include famous TV and movie celebs.

Everyone has shared their take on the challenge, with due credits to Reese and Mindy for popularizing the trend.

Some of these names include Kerry Washington, The Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo, model Cara Delevingne, actress Viola Davis and Sofia Vergara.

Not just famous celebs, but OTT platforms like Netflix and Hulu also participated in the new social media trend, compiling pictures from their series.

Well, the netizens have also put forward their take on the Reese Witherspoon Challenge, summarizing 2020 in just nine pictures. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Meanwhile, the world is still struggling with the spread of coronavirus pandemic and more and more people are taking to social media to vent their isolated frustration. What face are you wearing today?