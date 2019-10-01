Reese Witherspoon Just Did a TikTok Video and Her Fans Cannot Keep Calm
Witherspoon shared the TikTok video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen asking her son what "tiktok" is.
Did you think TikTok was overrated? Think again, because if Reese Witherspoon can do it, so can you.
There's no doubt about the fact that TikTok is now one of the most popular social media platforms. It allows you to make short videos, edit them with filters and music, and upload them on the app for the world to see. Of course, TikTok and its safety policies have been embroiled in controversies due to the sheer number of objectionable videos and borderline sexual content.
But then again, there are people who use it just for fun and often use the visual platform to convey messages as well. And let's face it, if you're a millennial mom, you simply have to be up to date with the latest apps, otherwise you're "uncool". And that's just what Reese Witherspoon did.
Witherspoon shared the TikTok video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen asking her son what "tiktok" is. He tells her that it is a short video making platform. The two then proceed to make a TikTok video which is simply adorable.
She wrote, "Deacon Phillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok, I think I nailed it..."
Watch the video here:
