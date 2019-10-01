Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Reese Witherspoon Just Did a TikTok Video and Her Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Witherspoon shared the TikTok video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen asking her son what "tiktok" is.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reese Witherspoon Just Did a TikTok Video and Her Fans Cannot Keep Calm
Witherspoon shared the TikTok video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen asking her son what "tiktok" is.

Did you think TikTok was overrated? Think again, because if Reese Witherspoon can do it, so can you.

There's no doubt about the fact that TikTok is now one of the most popular social media platforms. It allows you to make short videos, edit them with filters and music, and upload them on the app for the world to see. Of course, TikTok and its safety policies have been embroiled in controversies due to the sheer number of objectionable videos and borderline sexual content.

But then again, there are people who use it just for fun and often use the visual platform to convey messages as well. And let's face it, if you're a millennial mom, you simply have to be up to date with the latest apps, otherwise you're "uncool". And that's just what Reese Witherspoon did.

Witherspoon shared the TikTok video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen asking her son what "tiktok" is. He tells her that it is a short video making platform. The two then proceed to make a TikTok video which is simply adorable.

She wrote, "Deacon Phillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok, I think I nailed it..."

Watch the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram