Home » News » Buzz » REET 2021 Candidates Using Bluetooth Slippers to Cheat Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest
1-MIN READ

REET 2021 Candidates Using Bluetooth Slippers to Cheat Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

When the news of these ingenious slippers spread, netizens could not stop from reacting to it. (Image Credits: Twitter/@ANI)

The arrested REET 2021 candidates wore slippers, which were fitted with a small calling device connected with a SIM card.

In an innovative, yet hilarious incident, three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were recently arrested ahead of their exam after they were found wearing slippers with Bluetooth devices. According to Bikaner’s Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra, the candidates wore slippers, which were fitted with a small calling device connected with a SIM card. They also had a tiny Bluetooth-enabled device was found fit in their ears. Two gang members were also arrested who gave the candidates the slippers which cost them six lakhs each. Chandra told PTI, “They were caught at a bus stand before the exam. The slippers and other devices were recovered during the checking. The main accused and the gang leader identified as Tulsaram Kaler is absconding while two members of his gang were arrested."

Through ages, desis have come up with all sorts of innovative ideas to cheat in exams, which only evolved through time. So when the news of these ingenious slippers spread, netizens could not stop from reacting to it.

According to PTI, REET was held amid tight security measures across the state on September 26. The measures include suspension of mobile internet services in some districts to prevent cheating. It was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in two shifts at 3,993 centres set up across 33 districts.

first published:September 28, 2021, 14:14 IST