Reflect On Your Own Conduct Instead of Criticizing Government, Says Juhi Chawla
The actor said it is sad that people talk about division more than unity.
Image credits: File photo/AFP.
Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday said instead of constantly criticising the government, one should reflect on own conduct. The actor attended an event which aimed to counter "Free Kashmir (narrative), anti-India slogans, false propaganda and clear the misconception."
She said as artistes, it's unfair to be questioned about incidents "just for a reaction" when they should be given time to truly understand the situation.
"We are going to work, thinking how to execute our task, then some incident happens somewhere and suddenly the media asks, 'what do you think about this?' We haven't understood the matter, people haven't understood the matter but you need a reaction.
"Let people understand, whether it's NRC or CAA, and what's it about, why is this being talked about," she said.
The actor said it is sad that people talk about division more than unity.
"Everyone is quick to talk about dividing. Why don't we talk about uniting? Why does everyone say 'what is the government doing, why is it doing this?' but I say if you point one finger there then three fingers are at you. What are we doing? Let's be calm, understand the situation," she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome to My Divorce': Pakistani Artist's Parody Card Calls Out Glam Desi Shaadis
- Post Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Family Says He was Emotionally and Financially Stable
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait