Refriger-dating: Single This Valentine's Day? This App Finds You a Date From Items In Your Fridge

You know that moment of slight despair you feel when hunger pangs strike in the middle of the night? You walk over to your frigid regrigerator and open the uncomforting door to stare at a collection of random edible and unedible items lounging in mooks and corners. The despair grows as you have no idea how to turn these disparate ingredients into food.However, a new dating app could help you turn that despair into romance.'Refridgerdating', launched by Samsung, is an app that finds you a partner based on what is inside your fridge. The app essentially analyzes what is inside your fridge, and finds you someone who you could potentially end up liking.To use the app's dating feature, the users have to take a picture of the contents of their fridge and upload it to the 'Refrigerdating' website. Users also have to add a small bio and how potential dates can contact them, like a social media handle, phone number, or Email ID.After completing the step, users will get to see fridge photos uploaded by other people. Users get two options — "Not to My state" or "Let's Get Cooking," — to chosse or ignore a candidate. Swiping left or right helps users toggle the options.So basically, it's Tinder for refrigerators.The app works on Samsung's 'Family Hub Refrigerator' which sells for over 2 lakh rupees or 3200 USD. The smart refrigerator features a big touchscreen on the door and an ingredient-tracking camera to help keep track of essential items like milk.But if you can't afford the smart fridge, you can still get the app and use it - only you'll have to play photographer and manually take a picture of your fridge with your phone camera.The app explains how, "It's the inside (of your fridge) that counts. Simply upload an image and let the world know what kind of person you are."The website also features some great tips.The app, however, isn't available for phone yet, and is only available as a website version. However, now you know how to find a date for Valentine's day - without having to worry about whether you're going to have the "what takeaway to order" debates anymore.