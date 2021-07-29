There is no doubt that currently, the most trending topic across the globe is Tokyo Olympics. This year, several priceless moments from the summer game have gone viral. A few days back, an Argentina fencer accepted a marriage proposal from her coach on live TV. The video created a buzz on social media and was followed by an interview in which a swimmer, out of excitement, dropped the F-bomb after clinching the gold medal. Now in a first, winning a medal in Olympics has appeared to be a victory to win back your ex.

New Zealand athlete Hayden Wilde bagged a bronze medal in the men's individual triathlon event in Tokyo Olympics 2020. On fulfilling his childhood dream, people showered Wilde with praises. However, his former school girlfriend regretted her decision to dump him.

Following Wilde’s win in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Kiwi broadcaster 1News had passed a microphone around his hometown in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region. The agenda was to interview some of his fans and his loved ones. In this drill, the channel got a hilarious message from his former schooltime girlfriend.

The woman did not hesitate in expressing her feeling of regret about their break-up. First, she revealed that the two had gone to primary school together and she is really proud of him. Further, when the reporter asked if she had any message of Wilde, looking directly into the camera she said, “I regret breaking up with you.”

Her friends could not control and they broke into a hysterical laugh, however, the woman managed to stop herself from giggling. Covering up for what she previously stated, the woman said, "Nah, I’m so proud of him."

Unfortunately, there is sad news for the woman because her chances to reunite with her school-time boyfriend are negligible. This is because Wilde is in a relationship and his girlfriend is from Spain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here