'Reinventing Anna': Fake German Heiress Wants to Shed 'Scammer Persona' by Selling NFTs

Anna Sorokin, famously known as Anna Delvey who inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna”, wants to shed her “scammer persona”. That might prove difficult to accomplish, since her scams have become the stuff of popular culture ever since Netflix’s little gig. So what is Sorokin’s shot at redemption? She seems to have decided that NFTs are the way to go. As per NBC News, Sorokin is planning an NFT collection that gives “exclusive access” to her. “I’m trying to move away from this like, quote-unquote scammer persona,” she said. She also has a clever name ready for the collection: “Reinventing Anna”.

Sorokin is currently in a detention facility, facing prospective deportation.

Whether or not your sympathies lie with the Netflix series’ heroine, Anna Delvey or Anna Sorokin, the limited series does raise a lot of pertinent questions on the amount of money changing hands within the invisible ducts of big cities. It’s a real story, and as Anna goes on luxurious trips far beyond her means, the show forces you to think about the things that transpire on the different rungs of society’s ladder.

Is Anna the real culprit for swindling people, or is she just a pawn in a larger game played by invisible societal gods sitting far beyond our reach? Social media has often offered criticism on different veins, from some criticising the show for trying to make a feminist icon out of a swindler, to others pointing out Anna’s racial privilege.

