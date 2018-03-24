GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rejoice! Sitcom 'Khichdi' is All Set to Make a Comeback to National Television After 12 Years

Hello, how are, khaana khake jaana haan!

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 24, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
Rejoice! Sitcom 'Khichdi' is All Set to Make a Comeback to National Television After 12 Years
Image source: Hats Off Productions
"Praful tu toh gadha hai gadha!"

If you've heard this before, congratulations because you're in for some good news.

The 2002 hit sitcom Khichdi is all set to make a comeback to national television after 12 long years.

At a time when the sasu-basu sagas were peaking, it was shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi that gave us the much-needed respite from the planning and plotting by naagin looking villains.

From epic taunts by Babuji to Hansa asking Praful "What is?" to kids declaring "Bade log bade log," the show was a source of endless laughter.

Parekh family will come back to our television sets on 14th April 2018, confirmed the Moochon wale Hansa Jamnadas Majethia on his Twitter page.




The show will be aired on Saturdays and Sundays for an hour at 8pm on Star Plus featuring the same cast including Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, and JD Majethia.



The creators-- Hats Off Productions shared the promo video of the new upcoming season.



Majethia too shared the promo from his Twitter account.




And for obvious reasons couldn't contain his excitement.




Feel free to share this news with the Khichdi fans nahi toh "Kisi ko pata nahi chalega bhaisaaab!"

