Rejoice! The Viral 'Heartbroken' Doggo Lost on UK Bus All Set to Get a New Home

In our day to day life, we often come across such instances that turns out to be a memorable one.

Something like this happened with Gemma Louise Burton last week when she was on her way to school. As she boarded the bus for school, she noticed something unusual. A dog without an owner.

When the pup sat in one of the chairs, Burton clicked a picture of the dog and posted it on Facebook. The post instantly went viral, attracting over 400 comments and over 3,000 reshares.

Burton realised that the dog, despite wearing a harness was searching for someone. She could see the dog sniffing around in the bus.

Burton, whose bus ride was of 20 minutes, told TODAY, "She did seem sad. She was sniffing around, and it looked like she was looking for someone."

Burton clicked a picture of the lost dog and posted it on Facebook. Within moments, the post went viral.

This was when an animal care center by the name Cliffe Kennels & Rescue announced on Facebook that the dog was in their care.

As per the legal system of UK, the kennel needs to keep her for seven days before putting up for adoption.

A report by the Insider says that after examination of the pup, the kennel staff learned that she's mostly healthy. They estimated that the pup is about 3 years old and is a Mastiff cross. Interestingly, they decided to name her Olive, after a character in the '70s British TV show, "On the Buses."

Adoption of the adorable dog must not be difficult as according to the report, the kennel has received calls from several people who are interested in adopting her.

One official told Insider, “"We hope she will be adopted and become a balanced and loving member of a family. We have had numerous inquiries for Olive, [and] we are currently sending out pre-adoption forms, and these will be collated and gone through to select the right home for her," the kennel employee said.

"Unfortunately, there can only be one lucky family, but we do have lots of other dogs less famous than Olive all in need of loving homes."

