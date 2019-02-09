LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rejoice! You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day

An Australian zoo has launched a competition for jilted lovers to get back at their exes just in time for Valentine's Day by naming the reptile after them.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Was your ex a snake? Even if they were the metaphorical ones, you have a chance to make it official.

An Australian zoo has launched a competition for jilted lovers to get back at their exes just in time for Valentine's Day by naming a snake after them.

Launched by Wild Life Sydney Zoo, the unique opportunity lets you name the brown snake after your ex. The rules are simple. You have to make a donation of $1 to Wildlife Conservation Fund and explain in 25 words or less as why your ex truly deserves the honour.

What's the prize?

Brown snakes are considered one of the most dangerous snakes in the world so having them share your ex's name would cold act like an apt reminder for the poisonous being that the ex really was. Also, you will receive a certificate and the opportunity to visit the snake for free every day for the next year.

"All donations will go towards the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund - a fund dedicated to conserving Australian native wildlife by funding research and conducting educational programs and events," the competition website states.



"We hope that by providing someone unlucky in love the opportunity to name WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s very own brown snake after their ex, we can give them something else to celebrate on Valentine’s Day this year," said WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo's GM Mark Connolly.

The lucky winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day.

But if you aren't into snakes, The Hemsley Conservation Centre has a program which is offering the opportunity to name a cockroach in honour of your ex, or your friend's ex, or anybody else you want to get back at, on Valentine's day.

And while you don't really get to adopt the cockroach, you still get to 'name' them. They send you a digital certificate with the name of the cockroach (named after your ex, or whomever you choose) and the proceeds from your purchase are used to raise money for projects at the zoo.



