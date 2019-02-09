Rejoice! You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day

View this post on Instagram

Name a snake after your ex this Valentine's Day! 🐍 Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ by naming a brown snake (one of the world’s most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo! To enter, simply head to the link in our bio and tell us why your ex deserves to have a snake named after them along with a $1 donation to the @wildlifeconservationfund 💚💚💚💚💚 Competition entries close 13 Feb 2019 #wildlifesydneyzoo #snake #valentinesday #vday #snakystatus #competition #seeaustralia #darlingharbour