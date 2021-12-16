Remains of 10,000-year-old Infant Girl Found Buried with Decorations in Italian Cave

An international team of experts has announced that they had unearthed the oldest known burial of an infant girl in Europe and documented it in the European archaeological record while working in a cave in Liguria, Italy, reported Science Daily. Along with the bodies, the lavishly adorned 10,000-year-old grave comprised 60 pierced shell beads, four pendants, and an eagle-owl talon. The discovery sheds light on the early Mesolithic period when there were few recorded graves, as well as the presumably egalitarian funeral care of a baby girl.

The infant girl, named “Neve" after one river in the area, died while she was about 40 to 50 days old, somewhat more than 10,000 years ago. It’s unknown what caused her death, now all that’s remained are a handful of her little bones and seashell jewels from the shrouds she was covered in.

The findings were made in the Grotta Arma Veirana cave in Italy, which is now being researched by an archaeological team from the University of Colorado. A synopsis of the discoveries was published in the scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports on Tuesday. The remains were well preserved, allowing experts to determine the age and gender of the ancient bones.

“The evolution and development of how early people buried their dead as revealed by the archaeological record have enormous cultural relevance," stated researcher Jamie Hodgkins in a press statement, as reported by Science Daily.

The crew uncovered the grave in 2017, and unearthed the fragile bones completely in July 2018. Hodgkins collaborated with her husband, paleoanthropologist and anatomist Caley Orr, PhD, at the School of Medicine, University of Colorado.

Carbon and nitrogen studies of the newborn’s teeth proved that the mother had been feeding the baby in her belly a land-based diet. An examination of the ornaments adorning the infant revealed the care put into each item. They also found that many of the decorations exhibited wear, indicating that they were passed down to the kid from group members.

