Remains Of 60,000 Years Old Ice Age Mammoth Found In Construction Site

Archaeologists have found large remains of prehistoric creatures in Devon, UK. Experts claim that these creatures may have existed more than 60,000 years ago. The remains were found during the construction of a new city and this unprecedented discovery has surprised experts across the globe.

Many secrets are revealed during the excavation work. The mysteries of thousands of years old civilisations and cultures have been buried beneath the soil, and it is only through their discovery we learn more about their existence.

The excavation process also unearthed the bones of species like woolly mammoth among other large creatures, The Mirror reported. The mammoth’s tusk, as well as other bones from its skull and skeleton, have been carefully extracted.

According to the researchers, they have also found the remains of wolf, hyena, rhinoceros, horse, deer, mountain hare, and red fox along with woolly mammoth. The researchers claim that the remains could date from the last Ice Age, which took place 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.

The archaeologists are now gathering more information about the discovered bones as well as collecting samples in significant numbers.

Finding such a large number of these remains that have stayed unharmed for so long is rare. The scientists are now excited to find more information about these remains and share the details with the general public.

The skeletons of animals and samples of the environment have been meticulously extracted from the earth. As per Duncan Wilson, the CEO of Historic England, it is an astonishing discovery.

The remains of such species found in Devon will provide valuable insight into the animals that inhabited the earth during the Ice Age thousands of years ago. With this, we will also get a clearer picture of the ecology and climate at the time, says Wilson.

