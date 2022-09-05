Remains of 'Female Vampire' With Sickle on Neck And Padlocked Toe Excavated in Poland

In a rather macabre scene–similar to popular vampire television shows–researchers uncovered the remains of an alleged “female vampire” in Poland, reported Mirror News. Archaeologists at a 17th-century graveyard in Pien, Poland, unearthed the remains of a woman with an iron sickle positioned above her neck; a custom practiced by those who believe that the dead can rise again. The sickle would have easily decapitated the woman if she sat up–hypothetically of course. The remains also led the archaeologists to believe that the woman may have been originally accused of being a vampire due to a protruding tooth at the front of her mouth; a common 17th-century belief reported by The First News.

For the unversed, vampires–especially in European folklore- are referred to as undead people who feed and survive on human blood. Several movies and television shows have been based on vampires to great popular appreciation. However, in the 17th and 18th centuries, men and women were persecuted on the slightest suspicion of being a ‘vampire’. However, academics differ in opinions and there is no scholarly consensus on how people came to be classified as “vampires”.

The archaeology team–which consisted of Professor Dariusz Poliński and a team of researchers from Nicolaus Copernicus University–found the remains of the woman and recognised the sickle as a popular farming tool. It was commonly used by superstitious Poles in the 1600s to try and restrain a ‘vampire’.

Additionally, Professor Poliński told The Daily Mail that the dead woman had a padlock wrapped around her toe as well. The padlock was commonly used in the 1600s in Poland during burial ceremonies to symbolize “the impossibility of returning.” The researchers did not reveal the age of the woman when she died but disclosed that a silk cap on her skull was recovered–signifying that she was of high social status.

According to Smithsonian magazine, Eastern European residents initially became fearful of vampires in the 11th century. They believed that some people who died would claw their way out of the grave as blood-sucking monsters.

