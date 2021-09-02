Remains of Four-legged Amphibious Animal Touted to be Whale's Ancestor Found in Egypt

If you are asked which is the biggest animal ever lived on Earth, your answer would be the blue whale. If you are asked which is the biggest animal ever walked on Earth, you will say dinosaurs. Whales live in the ocean, what if they could walk too? Well, they did. In an interesting discovery, Egyptian palaeontologists have discovered a species of four-legged whale ancestor that is believed to walk on the land as well as swim in the ocean. The fossil of the amphibian - living in both land and water - ancestor of whales is estimated to be 43-million-year old and was found in 2008 in Egypt. An expedition, led by an Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency official Mohammed Sameh, found the fossil in Egypt’s the Western Desert. The fossils were recovered from the middle Eocene rocks in the desert’s Fayum Depression.

According to scientists, the creature belongs to the Protocetidae group of aquatic mammals, which were first proposed in 2005. Protocetidae thrived during the Eocene epoch - 56 to 33.9 million years ago - and are now extinct. The four-legged aquatic mammals were 10 feet in size and had a mass of roughly 600 kg. The researchers estimate that the jawline and skull of the creature indicate that the mammal had an eating style of a predator and it was capable of quickly establishing itself on the top of the food chain. The predator has been named Phiomicetus anubis after Anubis, the Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife.

Scientists believe that the new discovery will shed more light on the unique stage in the evolution of whales that is not well known. Whales evolved from hippopotamus-like animals. When the first whales evolved some 50 million years ago, their ancestors were terrestrial herbivorous animals similar to deers. The study also highlights the role African waters played in the evolution of whales during the stage. The study was published on August 25 in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

