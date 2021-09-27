Remember ASAP Rocky's Met Gala Outfit? It Used to be Someone's Great Grandma's Quilt

The Met Gala has been more than living upto its meme gala name this year; now, a piece of information has come to light that really takes the cake when it comes to the strange intricacies of the fashion event. Remember ASAP Rocky’s multicolour, eccentric outfit from the night that looked quite like a quilt? Turns out that was because it used to be one, literally. Made by someone’s great grandmother, the quilt was thrifted and refurbished for the Met Gala. An Instagram user shared the story in a post that has since gone viral. “So my great grandmothers quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala Photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt. I read the vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in Southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed," the user, who goes by ‘books_n_babies’, wrote on Instagram. She quipped that it looked like her grandma went to the Met gala with ASAP Rocky.

She has since spoken to the designers of the rapper’s outfit, and clarified that the family was not accusing anyone of theft, nor demanding money. In an emotional and heartwarming follow-up post on Instagram, she wrote: “. I am only posting this because I wanted to clarify that we aren’t accusing anyone of stealing this and we don’t want money. I posted this because I found it amazing that some thing that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother,to be used to keep her warm ,and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level." In response to many social media users who were concerned about the family heirloom having been given away, she wrote that many other such tokens of love were left behind by her great grandmother.

On Twitter, too, many were discussing the details.

hmmmmmm…..so they used that as the base and quilted these onto the other side. pic.twitter.com/pFx8sAZtw8— ry-uck. (@riacoseph) September 24, 2021

While some said they were baffled by “high fashion", some others thought it was pretty neat that the outfit involved several generations and a lot of time.

