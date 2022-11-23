Remember Bajaj Sunny and Luna? Desis Go on Nostalgia Ride With This Twitter Thread

Much before high-speed and automated two-wheelers took over the world, Bajaj, Yamaha and Luna were the best brands, Indian people could buy back in the 1980s and 1990s. From Bajaj Chetak, Yamaha RX100 to Harley Davidson and Bullet, the two-wheeler industry has witnessed a drastic evolution. While the modern specifications have left consumers impressed, they don’t bring the same magic that their predecessors cast on people. Though two-wheelers were limited to a handful of options, people hailed them as superbikes in India back in the day.

Bullet, Rajdoot, Yezi, and Yamaha RX 100 instantly were the utility two-wheelers that the majority of Indian consumers piled on when it came to speed and show. Now, a viral tweet thread has drawn people to fall into a bliss of nostalgia by taking a trip down memory lane and highlighting the name of Indian two-wheelers that were used by a majority of moms and dads. The list that began with Luna also highlighted other brands including Bajaj Chetak, Kinetic Honda, Rajdoot 350, Yezdi, and Hero Honda CD 100. Take a look at the viral tweet thread below:

Today, we take a w̶a̶l̶k̶ ride down memory lane.In this thread (🧵) we will talk about Indian two wheelers that your mom and dad used. You probably learned to ride on one of these vehicles too, let us know! A guest thread by @nandyellidli! (Three days in a row!) pic.twitter.com/DZbMxcybcC — India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

While special mentions were also given to Bajaj Sunny, and Yamaha RX 100.

Some honorable mentions which were iconic in their own right:The Hero Honda CD 100, the first true 4 stroke motorbike that replaced the might Bajaj Chetak as the Indian Middle Class bike. pic.twitter.com/W7qU7UJqLj— India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable mention 2: The Hero Puch – powerfully stylish 2 stroke for the college crowd pic.twitter.com/4c1pYNpiIk— India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable Mention 3:Bajaj Sunny – a 2 stroke teen machine for girls and boys alike!Please tell us if you are immediately transported to your childhood living room when you hear this jingle from the Sunny Zip ad! pic.twitter.com/eGwnI9jJzx — India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

Honorable Mention 4:The Yamaxa RX- 100, speed and thrill for young India pic.twitter.com/i6XTyMx82N— India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) November 22, 2022

As soon as the special mentions were shared on the micro-blogging site, it left users in the bliss of nostalgia. A user called RX 100 their dream bike, “Wonderful. Nostalgia. RX100 used to be my dream bike when I was a kid.”

Wonderful. Nostalgia. RX100 used to be my dream bike when I was a kid. 😎— Sriram Krishnan (@getsriram) November 22, 2022

Another recalled using Vijay super scooter for visiting markets and travelling to school, “I still remember..riding on our favourite Vijay super scooter to school or market, good old day.”

I still remember..riding on our favourite Vijay super scooter 🛵to school or market..good old days😃— Nikita Srivastava (@nikisri) November 23, 2022

One more called the viral thread heartwarming by shedding light on the quirky jingles and advertisements that were used to promote the two-wheelers, “This is heartwarming! I also want to call out that the quality of the TV ads is absolutely top-notch. The characters, visuals, and jingles – wonderful. Thanks for this thread.”

This is heartwarming! I also want to call out the quality of the TV ads is absolutely top notch. The characters, visuals, jingles - wonderful. Thanks for this thread !!— Aniket C (@aniketc) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Nostalgia and goosebumps !! Life was so simple slow and stress-free! Good old days.”

Nostalgia and Goosebumps !! Life Was So Simple Slow and Stress Free !! Good Old Days 🙁— A z E e M 🔆 (@princeeazeem) November 22, 2022

Another added, “We owned a Rajdoot back in the 90s. The thread brought back some lovely memories.”

We owned a Rajdoot back in 90s.. The thread brought back some lovely memories— Shahnad Chaudhary (@Sameer2490) November 22, 2022

Are you feeling nostalgic too?

