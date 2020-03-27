Remember 'BBC Dad' Whose Kid Interrupted Live Interview? His Family is Back to Give WFH lesson

Nearly three years after professor Robert Kelly became famous the world over as "BBC Dad" after his toddler walked in on his while he was live on air went viral, the professor has returned to talk about the challenges of working from home. And this time, he has been accompanied by his wife and kids.

Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A and their children Marion and James became the point of a global discussion in 2017 when the toddlers upended an interview he had been giving to BBC regarding South Korean politics.

And now, as the world experienced lockdown with millions of professionals across the world working from home, who better to talk about the joys and stresses of working from home than Professor Kelly. Because let's face it, as a BBC presenter put it, we are all Robert Kelly now.

Speaking to BBC, Kelly and Jung-A who live in South Korea said that it was tough to follow the restrictions imposed under lockdown. Though South Korea did not have a complete lockdown, the government had asked residents to practice restraint and social distancing as well a self-isolation.

Much like the last interview, Kelly's latest interview also went viral on social media and brought cheer in times of lockdown and gloom.

