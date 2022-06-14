Remember Cake-cutting Meme? The OGs Recreated it and Everyone Wants a Piece

Remember the viral Bangladeshi cake-cutting meme from 2019? Now it has a 2022 version. One Fh Shaan went viral back then after posing for a group photo while cutting a cake. While everyone else in the photo has a hold on the knife, Shaan can be seen posing as if he does, but his hand is nowhere near the knife or the cake. The OG Bangladeshi cake-cutting meme was from an event where digital financial service provider ‘Nagad’ gave an official felicitation to Zunaid Ahmed Palak for being elected as a State Minister in 2019, as per a report by Daily Asian Age. However, it was Fh Shaan’s pose that elevated it to meme status and now, he has recreated it.

“My journey of not getting to cut the cake started in 2019. It’s 2022 and I still haven’t been able to. Pray for me, everyone,” Shaan wrote on Facebook. When the meme moment first occurred, as per Knowyourmeme.com, it was shared that same day on Reddit and has only gone more and more viral since then. People from both Bangladesh and India have had their field days with it.

The meme used to be pretty versatile back in the day.

No one can predict what moment can suddenly turn meme material. For instance, the first meme of 2022 featured a man calmly taking a selfie while a blast of some kind goes off in the background. Everything from Om Shanti Om’s Shantipriya and Mukesh to someone’s uncle bringing them gifts after “stealing” the family land is being fit into the template. Who is the guy found thus chilling in the meme as things apparently go awry in the background?

He is Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, who happened to post that selfie on Instagram. Fortunately, nothing untoward is happening in the background either. What looks like a blast is actually narcotics being set on fire at the Destruction Ceremony of Confiscated Goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi. Siddiqui had shared photos and videos from the ceremony on Instagram, thus giving both Desi and Pakistani Twitter their first viral meme for this year.

