Remember Clippy From Microsoft Office? He Maybe Making a Comeback

First thing first, Clippy is not coming back as an annoying assistant in Microsoft Office. The plan is to bring it back as just an emoji, replacing the pre-existing paper clip emoji. Now that you are relieved, what happened was Microsoft put a cute picture of the once dreaded assistant — but now lovable, thanks to the magic of nostalgia — and asked Twitter users if they wanted it to replace the paper clip emoji in Microsoft 365, the new name for Office 365. To answer the questions, users had to like the tweet and if the likes reached 20,000, Microsoft would do it. Currently, the tweet has surpassed more than 1,25,000 likes already, which makes it official that the Clippy — or Clippit if you prefer the intelligent assistant’s formal name — is coming in an emoji avatar.

The picture posted by Microsoft’s official Twitter account, in which the animated caricature of the assistant can be seen on a white-blue circular gradient background, evoked nostalgic memories for Twitter users.

If this gets 20k likes, we’ll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. pic.twitter.com/6T8ziboguC— Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 14, 2021

Official Twitter account of Oreo Cookies replied with a pleading face emoji, “This unlocked the deepest part of our memory.“ To Oreo’s tweet, Microsoft replied with a revolving hearts emoji accompanied with a picture of Oreo biscuits, except Clippy had replaced Oreo’s logo in the cookies.

This unlocked the deepest part of our memory 🥺— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) July 14, 2021

A Twitter user went ahead and demanded that Clippy should be back as an assistant instead. The user wrote, “Bring the little dude back in Windows 11 for real! Clippy should replace Cortana.” However, another Twitter user did not like the idea. They responded that many users do remember Clippy but not fondly.

Bring the lil dude back in Windows 11 for real! Clippy should replace Cortana.— Manas patiently awaits the Infinite Beta (@Manu962k) July 14, 2021

This might be a joke, but many of today’s Windows users remember Clippy, and not fondly. This could delay acceptance of Windows 11.— Dan Ness (@dan_ness) July 14, 2021

Clippy was one of the intelligent assistants that came with the Microsoft Office with Office 97 and onward versions but were removed in 2007 and 2008 versions of the productivity software suite. Aimed to assist users, Clippy used to pop in MS Word while users were typing. Many users found it distracting. Acknowledging its unpopularity, Microsoft first turned off the feature in Windows XP and then removed it altogether in upcoming versions of MS Office.

Now that it is coming back as an emoji, what do you think of Clippy?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here