Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims

View this post on Instagram

Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️🙌🏻