Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Will Connolly, the teenager who went viral a few months ago for 'egging' Australian minister Fraser Anning, who made Islamophobic comments post the Christchurch shooting that killed 50 and injured many more, is winning the Internet over again.
The Internet has scrambled in support of the "Egg Boy" ever since a video of him smacking Fraser Anning with an egg surfaced on the web.
The incident had occurred when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne and soon #eggboy became a global trend on Twitter, with fans extending solidarity for the boy.
People had even started a GoFundMe account for the boy.
In a recent post on Instagram, Connolly shared how he has donated the money from this GoFundMe to support the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.
"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.
For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you.
Keep spreading the love." He wrote captioned the post.
The Internet is all praises for this move of Egg Boy's.
egg boy for pm— nikki m (@nikkizism) May 28, 2019
Egg boy is too pure for this dark dark world. https://t.co/1jrZzbpdME— Ben Pummell (@BenPummell) May 28, 2019
Brilliant, maybe Fraser should kick in as well? :'Egg boy' Will Connolly donates $100,000 to help mosque attack survivors https://t.co/523Y3NNWnQ via @smh— ros reines (@RosReines) May 28, 2019
We should give Egg Boy NZ citizenship. What a guy. 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 towards Christchurch Foundation and Victim Support, via @nzherald https://t.co/nYHPIgjbkz— Miriyana Alexander (@miriyananz) May 28, 2019
Fraser Anning, the Australian politician who was egged on the head also recently lost his seat in the Parliament.
