Remember End Credits of 'Main Hoon Na'? This Newspaper from SRK Movie is Viral

The Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao starrer film Main Hoon Na released in 2004 received a lot of love from the audience. One of the most loved movies of its time was directed by Farah Khan. The dedicated fans of the movie remember every single detail about it and one such detail caught the netizens attention recently, hence, going viral. The end credits of the film have a song called ‘Yeh Fizayein’ in which the entire cast came together to dance. The song was special because the entire cast and crew of the film was thanked in it for the hard work they did.

Now a newspaper clipping about the song is going viral. Now, here is the interesting part, nobody saw a small section of that article which was really funny. It seems like the person writing the article was not very happy about it. In the middle of the article, he wrote that he does not know why he is typing the whole article because it will not be possible for people to read it through the camera. He also wrote that he had to type the whole thing because the colours were not matching. Mentioning the names of two of his colleagues he wrote that he wants to hand over this admirable job to his hard-working colleagues Vaibhav Misra and Vikram Gupta.

Things I wake up for/to… pic.twitter.com/E3oePKp9gW— Garvita (@grrrvita) July 23, 2021

This was shared by a page named ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ on Reddit then it was also shared on Twitter by a person named Garvita, in which along with the picture she wrote that these are the things she wakes up for/to. This funny observation went viral. Comments on Twitter said “Epic”, “Awesome” and a number of users commented with laughing emoticons. This detailed observation would have surely made a lot of people’s days. This incident will make this film even more special for the fans.

