Remember Glucon-D's Old Summer Ad? Desis are Convinced That's How the Sun Works

An old Glucon-D ad showed the sun poking a straw into kids’ heads to suck their energy away and years later, the creativity of the illustration is not lost on Indian people. Glucon-D, Rasna, Dermicool and other ads of the like heralded the coming of summer back then and even though the summers have not technically changed, the kids of the time have grown up. Now, the Glucon-D ad means something else, standing as a reminder of more innocent days. As another Indian summer and heat waves across several states have come around, a Twitter user called Adithi Mallesh shared screengrabs from the ad, writing, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works.”

This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works. pic.twitter.com/FBsOcCNz9N — Adithi Mallesh (@adithi_mallesh) April 17, 2022

You're not alone. As kids we have all been there and done that. Glucon-D gives more sucrose to body when water content is lost as sweat. — Charan (@_ItsCharan) April 18, 2022

These are summer special ads, especially Energy drinks like glucon d, cool drinks and prickly heat powders like shower to shower, nycil, dermi cool etc., all these based on heat energizing creative ads which we enjoyed in childhood holidays after exams. — Pérséus (@Powerpunt) April 18, 2022

You mean this is NOT the way the sun works ??!! pic.twitter.com/rwivAjZw16 — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) April 18, 2022

It was the gulp for me. https://t.co/2BBSs6BrcZ — mozartbro (@mozartbropdf) April 18, 2022

This image always reminds me to wear a cap/hat or carry an umbrella when i.go out in the sun. Such deep impact this ad has had.. amazing https://t.co/LMgr1eJIBA — Hyde (@hailhydra_01) April 18, 2022

I literally think about this, and this only…whenever I step out in the sun. https://t.co/pkLODpx28O — Nidhiiiiiiiiii (@nidhisri114) April 18, 2022

And they weren't wrong because once you're out in the sun in summers, it's literally like it is sucking the soul out of you https://t.co/Ht1ROOjgal — c⁷. 🍒 (@sareurguk) April 18, 2022

It must’ve been a blissful time when millennials’ summer exhaustion wasn’t a full-blown existential crisis and could usually be solved with a energy drink or two.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.