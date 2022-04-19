CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Remember Glucon-D's Old Summer Ad? Desis are Convinced That's How the Sun Works
2-MIN READ

Remember Glucon-D's Old Summer Ad? Desis are Convinced That's How the Sun Works

Twitter user called Adithi Mallesh shared screengrabs from the ad. (Credits: Twitter/@adithi_mallesh)

Glucon-D, Rasna, Dermicool and other ads of the like heralded the coming of summer back in the days.

Buzz Staff

An old Glucon-D ad showed the sun poking a straw into kids’ heads to suck their energy away and years later, the creativity of the illustration is not lost on Indian people. Glucon-D, Rasna, Dermicool and other ads of the like heralded the coming of summer back then and even though the summers have not technically changed, the kids of the time have grown up. Now, the Glucon-D ad means something else, standing as a reminder of more innocent days. As another Indian summer and heat waves across several states have come around, a Twitter user called Adithi Mallesh shared screengrabs from the ad, writing, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works.”

It must’ve been a blissful time when millennials’ summer exhaustion wasn’t a full-blown existential crisis and could usually be solved with a energy drink or two.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...

first published:April 19, 2022, 08:04 IST