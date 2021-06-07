Remember 'Gum Bottle'? Viral Tweet is Sending 90s Kids on Trip Down Memory Lane

Little things that were an integral part of every ’80s, ’90s kid’s life have slowly moved out of use. So, when a woman shared a picture of a ‘gum bottle’ with her twitter fam, it was like a flashback trigger for users online. The picture of this ‘precious childhood possession’ opened a ‘box of nostalgia’ and took users for a walk down the memory lanes as they shared reactions and remembered other things that completed their childhood days back in the ’80s and the ’90s.

Sharing the picture of this blue gum bottle on Twitter, @prrriiiyanka started a trend of ‘soughts’. Check out her tweet:

I am this old pic.twitter.com/xOxmEtUcOe— GTA (@prrriiiyanka) June 3, 2021

The tweet struck a chord with Twitterati and received an overwhelming response online. Getting over 13 thousand likes and more than a thousand retweets, the picture has gone viral. “I can smell my school and college library damn," wrote a user sharing his reaction to this now-viral tweet.

RELATED STORIES Kangana Ranaut Reminisces About Childhood Memories

Check out some of the other reactions:

Wow I instantly remembered the smell https://t.co/H2UGBd3TiC— Royal Blue ♔ (@levantersmoon) June 5, 2021

It was always in post office https://t.co/aVdEBOgfol— विजय दीनानाथ चौहान (@racshr89) June 5, 2021

Hands got dirty with glue, just by looking at it— explorer (@BlindSquare) June 5, 2021

Joining the ‘I am this old’ trend started by the picture, users flooded the reply section with picture and memories of other childhood possessions that they used back in the day. From old ink fountain pen to tape cassettes, everything ‘old’ and nostalgic found its mentions here.

What was your favourite childhood possession that you still have with you?

Check it out:

Earlier, another picture of an ‘old school’ birthday platter from the ’90s had gone viral on the internet. Picture of this ‘typical’ ’90s birthday platter had a plate full of samosa, some potato chips, a slice of Black Forest cake and a Nestle Munch. Garnering over 15 thousand likes and more than two thousand retweets, the picture made netizens take a walk down the memory lane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here