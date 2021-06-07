buzz

Remember 'Gum Bottle'? Viral Tweet is Sending 90s Kids on Trip Down Memory Lane

Credits: Twitter/ GTA

Joining the 'I am this old' trend started by the picture, users flooded the reply section with picture and memories of other childhood possessions.

Little things that were an integral part of every ’80s, ’90s kid’s life have slowly moved out of use. So, when a woman shared a picture of a ‘gum bottle’ with her twitter fam, it was like a flashback trigger for users online. The picture of this ‘precious childhood possession’ opened a ‘box of nostalgia’ and took users for a walk down the memory lanes as they shared reactions and remembered other things that completed their childhood days back in the ’80s and the ’90s.

Sharing the picture of this blue gum bottle on Twitter, @prrriiiyanka started a trend of ‘soughts’. Check out her tweet:

The tweet struck a chord with Twitterati and received an overwhelming response online. Getting over 13 thousand likes and more than a thousand retweets, the picture has gone viral. “I can smell my school and college library damn," wrote a user sharing his reaction to this now-viral tweet.

Check out some of the other reactions:

Joining the ‘I am this old’ trend started by the picture, users flooded the reply section with picture and memories of other childhood possessions that they used back in the day. From old ink fountain pen to tape cassettes, everything ‘old’ and nostalgic found its mentions here.

What was your favourite childhood possession that you still have with you?

Check it out:

Earlier, another picture of an ‘old school’ birthday platter from the ’90s had gone viral on the internet. Picture of this ‘typical’ ’90s birthday platter had a plate full of samosa, some potato chips, a slice of Black Forest cake and a Nestle Munch. Garnering over 15 thousand likes and more than two thousand retweets, the picture made netizens take a walk down the memory lane.

first published:June 07, 2021, 18:43 IST