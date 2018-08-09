GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Remember Katekar's Wife in 'Sacred Games'? Her Instagram Account is Meme Gold

'Every day I wake up to such memes feeling awesome.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 9, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Image credits: @nehanachiket / Instagram
Remember the hawaldar of India's first Netflix original -- Sacred Games? Of course, you do. Constable Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) became a household name after his unparalleled loyalty to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) and his simple outlook towards life made the binge-watchers root for him.

But his loyalty to his boss often got him in trouble with his wife.

Neha Shitole, who essayed the role of Katekar's wife Shalini, played the pivotal part in how things shaped up for her constable husband, their relationship, and his devotion towards his job.

But guess what? While 'Katekar' himself has his share of memes created by the people of the Internet, 'Shalini' too has memes made on her. And she is gladly sharing them on her own Instagram account.

This happens to be the first meme of her life. And she is all excited!



#sacredgames


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on




But this isn't it. There's a bunch of funny memes that she has shared. And, she's giving us all a good laugh. 





Now I am here...

A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on




"Every day I wake up to such memes feeling awesome...," she wrote.



#Katekar #sacredgames #Shalinikatekar Every day I wake up to such memes feeling awesome...


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on










And this... It's hilarious...

A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on






Another one..... Even more hilarious...


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on










Speechless...

A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on






#Shalinikatekar #katekar #sacredgames #netflixoriginal


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on










Another one...

A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on






Awwwwww... #Katekar #Shalinikatekar #sacredgames @jitendrajoshi27 see this...


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on













#Katekar #Shalinikatekar #sacredgames #phasephantom


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on













#sacredgames #phasephantom #Katekar #Shalinikatekar @jitendrajoshi27


A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on




