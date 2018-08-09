English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Remember Katekar's Wife in 'Sacred Games'? Her Instagram Account is Meme Gold
'Every day I wake up to such memes feeling awesome.'
Image credits: @nehanachiket / Instagram
Remember the hawaldar of India's first Netflix original -- Sacred Games? Of course, you do. Constable Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) became a household name after his unparalleled loyalty to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) and his simple outlook towards life made the binge-watchers root for him.
But his loyalty to his boss often got him in trouble with his wife.
Neha Shitole, who essayed the role of Katekar's wife Shalini, played the pivotal part in how things shaped up for her constable husband, their relationship, and his devotion towards his job.
But guess what? While 'Katekar' himself has his share of memes created by the people of the Internet, 'Shalini' too has memes made on her. And she is gladly sharing them on her own Instagram account.
This happens to be the first meme of her life. And she is all excited!
But this isn't it. There's a bunch of funny memes that she has shared. And, she's giving us all a good laugh.
"Every day I wake up to such memes feeling awesome...," she wrote.
And this... It's hilarious...
A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on
Speechless...
A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on
Another one...
A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on
Found this one under the caption "Heartbreak for Katekar" But #Shalinikatekar belongs to you Mr. #Katekar for ever and ever... #sacredgames
A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on
Hahaha... #sacredgames #Katekar #Shalinikatekar #phasephantom @jitendrajoshi27 See a fresh one...
A post shared by neha (@nehanachiket) on
