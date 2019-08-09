Remember 'Lata of Ranaghat' Who Sang 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'? She Just Got a Complete Makeover

Weeks after she took the Internet by storm with soulful renditions of a few Lata Mangeshkar songs, Ranu Mandal will now get to showcase her talent before TV audiences.

The woman who made a living by singing at Ranaghat station in West Bengal became an unlikely Internet star last month when a video of her singing 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' from the 1972 film Shor went viral on social media.

The video posted on Facebook by a page called ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’ has collected millions of views, likes and shares .

The woman, who was later identified as Ranu Mondal, had left thousands of netizens mesmerized with her voice.

"She must have gone through a lot in life. Singing with so much sentimental emotion. God Bless her and keep her happy,” read one of the thousands of comments on the post.

"So much pain in her eyes, I guess the soulful voice says about her life, God bless her give her life back. Prayers," another Facebook user had said.

The Facebook page had also posted a video of the woman singing another Lata Mangeshkar classic, "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon".

Now, she is set to enthrall audiences on a larger stage after her talent caught the attention of a Mumbai-based entertainment channel.

In several photos posted by ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’, the woman can be seen getting a makeover at a parlour ahead of her participation in a music reality show.

Ranu Mondal, who was born in Krishnanagar, spent most of her childhood at her aunt's place in Ranaghat after losing her mother.

She went to Mumbai with her husband Bablu Mondal in search of a living but returned nearly a decade ago to Ranaghat due to depression , according to India Today.

Since then, she has “been living alone in poverty.”

"From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart," Ranu was quoted as saying.

Authorities in Ranaghat are now planning to felicitate her on August 14 as part of the West Bengal government's Kanyashree Divas celebrations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.