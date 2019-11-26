Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away

Remember the koala who had been saved from the raging bushfires in Australia in a dramatic rescue mission by a woman? Unfortunately, the animal, who had been named Ellenborough Lewis after the woman who rescued him, passed away after succumbing to injuries.

A few days ago, a video of a woman saving a koala caught in active fire went viral where the woman can be seen using her own shirt to help the poor animal whose fur can be seen badly charred from the heat.

The video shows a koala, screaming in pain, rushing towards a tree which it then attempts to climb. A woman, sensing danger, rushes towards the koala and rescues it by wrapping the poor thing in her shirt. She then pours water over the burnt area, as the koala continues to writhe in pain. Finally, the woman wraps the bleeding koala in a blanket and carries it to safety.

A woman rescued a koala caught in the middle of a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The woman took off her top and used the shirt to wrap the badly burned animal. She also offered it water from a bottle. The woman said she was going to bring the koala to a hospital pic.twitter.com/BRBEo0UBZ1 — Whoa Interesting (@WhoaInteresting) November 20, 2019

Nine News Australia, which had originally shared the video, also shared a post later on which revealed the koala's name and also claimed that he was recovering from his injuries.

However, in the latest update, Koala Hospotal Port Macquarie claims that the koala was too injured and thus had to be put to sleep.

"Today we made the decision to put Ellenborough Lewis to sleep. We placed him under general anaesthesia this morning to assess his burns injuries and change the bandages. We recently posted that "burns injuries can get worse before they get better". In Ellenborough Lewis's case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better," the post on Facebook read.

Rest in peace, Lewis.

