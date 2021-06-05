Remember 'Liquid Bindi'? Viral Tweet Has Sent 90s Kids Down the Memory Lane

A woman’s post on liquid bindi set opened a treasure trove of memories for all the millennials and hit them hard with nostalgia. The post shared on social media sent the ’90s kids down memory lane as they reminisced their childhood days. In a post shared by @unnatiactually, a Twitter handle on the digital media featured a set of small bottles of colourful liquid bindis neatly stacked in a transparent plastic box. The picture soon sent a wave of nostalgia among Twitterati and attracted numerous reactions.

all my real make up freaks know about this pic.twitter.com/zlpjllG0cs— unna⁷ (@unnatiactually) June 1, 2021

Ever since the post has been released, it has garnered over 36,000 likes and counting. Netizens couldn’t contain their emotions and showed an overwhelming response. This began a trail of thread with people sharing their own anecdotes and things that invigorate past memories.

There were some who responded that they loved using their makeup items, whereas others shared how the mere picture has brought all the memories from the past. Some also mentioned how this reminded him of the fragrance looking at the picture.

i used to like it's smell so much — anna (@vantaehub) June 1, 2021

the one in the middle was soo hard to open !— ‎aeve⁷ ♡'s jimin (@fluosjeon) June 1, 2021

omg suddenly smell of kumkum hit my nostalgia. when it got dry i used to put lil water… i love it so much no make up freak but i kept it as some treasure.@PaintedinGreen_ did u use it too !!— ✿ (@BoysintheRain) June 1, 2021

A few months back, a Twitter trend ‘You had to be there’ picked acceleration on social media. The trend involved people sharing photos that captured the zeitgeist of the two decades before 2000, including scenes from blockbuster movies, TV shows, old gadgets, snacks, iconic products of the era and more.

Even three years ago, social media reminisced olden days when Uber Eats launched an ad that immediately struck a chord with people who grew up in India in the ’90s.

