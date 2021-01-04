Remember Pakistan's 'Peeche Dekho' Kid? He Has a Special New Years Message For You

Popular online sensation Ahmad Shah aka ‘peeche dekho’ kid, who hails from Pakistan, has come up with something special to entertain his fans.

The adorable kid, who shot to fame last year with his ‘peeche to dekho’ rant, is wishing everyone a Happy New Year with his little brothers. Ahmad has shared a video where he, along with his younger brothers Abubakar and Umer, sent wishes on the occasion of Happy 2021.

This time around, Ahmad’s brothers are stealing the show and fans are full of praises for the young boys.

In the most adorable way, Ahmad says in the video, “Happy New Year. I wish the Almighty showers us with happiness in the new year.”

While Ahmad starts with his greetings, Umer grabs the attention after he accidentally drops a packet full of chocolates. As the camera continues rolling, the little one becomes conscious and finds himself in a dilemma whether to pick up his sweet treats or leave it on the floor.

However, after trading some sneaky glances at the lens, Umer eventually picks up his candies stealthily from the ground. The little boy’s gesture to focus on his treats has left netizens awestruck.

Ahmad shared the clip on his Instagram page and wished everyone New Year on behalf of him and his brothers, Umer Ahmad and Abubakar.

The sweet clip in the form of an ‘error-free’ video was also shared by the family on Ahmad’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The video has since gone viral in many countries apart from Pakistan. Particularly, Umer’s epic glance exchanges after dropping the sweet treats has greatly impressed the social media users. The video, on Facebook, has been liked over 96,000 times in addition to racking up hundreds of comments.

Ahmed Shah, a four-year-old wearing round glasses, gained popularity on the sub-continent and reached far off nations including UAE. The kid from Dera Ismail Khan not only became a social media craze in April 2019 as ‘peeche dekho kid’, but found fans even in Bollywood stars. Actress Richa Chadha took notice of the video and could not resist sharing her reaction on Twitter. She wrote, “Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left.”

Ahmad has his own YouTube channel and has also participated on various television shows and ad campaigns.