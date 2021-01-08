Remember 'Paragliding Man' from 'Land Kara De' Video? His Second Attempt at Flying is Now Going Viral

Remember the iconic 2020 video of the paragliding man who begged his guide to land the para guide in mid-air crying "Bhai 500 zyada Lele lekin land kara de bhai"?

The iconic dialogue became a meme after a video of Vipin Sahu's miserable attempt to paraglide, which was shot in July 8, 2019, in Manali, went viral on the internet. In the six-minute long video, now known as the 'Land kara de' video, a petrified Vipin petrified could be seen cursing himself for choosing to paraglide, even as he was in mid-air along with a guide.

But come 2021, Vipin is back in the headlines, this time for overcoming his fear and trying the sport again.

Sahu uploaded his video of the second attempt at paragliding on his YouTube channel, The Paragliding Man with a caption that said, "As I said in Roadies, I will prove it, my Fear is my Strength. I did this again just to face my fear".

The 12-minutes long video is titled Paragliding 2.0 in which Vipin can be seen looking calm and composed. He even sipped a glass of 'cutting chai' mid-air.

The video opens with the text, 'It’s a story of a paragliding man from extreme fear of cutting chai in the air. #FaceTheFear', then we see Vipin and his instructor making a run for the sport in Bir, Himachal Pradesh, a tourist spot famous for adventure sports.

Check out Sahu’s fresh attempt at paragliding here:

The video was posted on December 31, 2020, and has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views, 13000 likes and 1400 comments.

Taking a dig at his previous iconic dialogue of ‘500 extra lele lekin land karade bhai,’ Vipin says that this time he will go for a longer ride.

The last video became an internet sensation, spurring many jokes and memes. The video went so viral that it made Vipin famous overnight and secured him a place in Roadies Revolution show last year.

Unlike the last video, this time Vipin enjoyed his flight and casually chatted with his instructor too while sipping cutting chai in the air. In the video, he also thanked his experienced instructor who helped him achieve success over fear.