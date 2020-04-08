Remember Pineapple-Apple-Pen Guy? He's Back With a 'Handy' New Song On Coronavirus

Back in 2016, Japanese comedian and DJ, Kosaka Daimaou came up with a one-minute-long song "PPAP" which was about apples, pineapples, and pens. The bizarre yet catchy number raked in millions of views overnight and became the anthem of the year.

Four years later, as the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic, Daimaou has used Piko-Taro, a character created by him, to educate the masses on how to keep the infection at bay - by washing hands.

Dropped on YouTube on April 4th and titled "PPAP-2020-/PIKOTARO", Daimaou captioned his new creation by saying: "I made this in a hurry for Smile and Safe hands! Wash it! Smile! Protect it! Come on, people, let's Wash! Wash! Wash!"

The video is pretty much in line with Daimaou's style used in the massively popular pineapple pen song and the lyrics are rather simple and straight to the point.

Here's how it goes:







I have a hand



I have a soap



uh!wash!wash!wash!wash!wash!



I have a soap



I have a hand



uh!wash!wash!wash!wash!wash!



Clean hand Clean hand



uh!



Pray for People And Peace



We will WIN.



The Japenese comedian's now-viral song seconds the preventive measures suggested by international health bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of deadly infection.

With no vaccine available yet, the WHO has asked citizens to "regularly and thoroughly clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."

While Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested to "wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing." It further stated that if the soap water weren't readily available, a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol shall be used.

Once you have listened to Daimaou's instructions and washed your hands, you can catch his OG gem here:

