Remember Rob of 'M.A.D'? He's Back to 'Brush' up Your Childhood Memories and Art Skills With New Show

In times of 2-minute-long DIY and art-and-craft videos, 90s kids would know when and how they started taking those scissors, glue, paint and coloured paper to channel their creativity. Yes, it was the super talented Harun Robert AKA Rob who would entice us with the magic of his art and skill.

Rob's show M.A.D on Pogo channel was our first stint with loving craft and trying our hands on it. But the good news is that Rob is back! The lockdown has been about too many negatives. Yet the comeback of our favourite TV shows has taken us down the memory lane.

Our art teacher is back and this time on Disney Channel with the show Imagine That, a show with a new format that will inspire next generation kids to upcycle and be creative through DIY.

The show will begin from September 6, 2020 on Disney Channel. The trailer of the show s already out and we are all excited to see Rob after all these years.

Nostalgia is tumbling out as we gear to see our favourite art teacher once again on the Television.