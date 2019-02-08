LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!

The boys are back! Shah Rukh Khan's fans who sang 'Kal Ho Na Ho' are back with a new song from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
The boys are back! Shah Rukh Khan's fans who sang 'Kal Ho Na Ho' are back with a new song from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai.'
Loading...
Music crosses language barriers and appeals to people everywhere. Bollywood is perhaps a prime example of this.

A video which went viral in December added proof to this. The viral video featured three foreigners who gave a soulful rendition to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho title track. After it was shared on Twitter, it went viral and people even compared the singing of the boys to the original singer, Sonu Nigam.

The user who had shared the video had captioned it, "I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians."




This may just be true, as the Bollywood fanboys are back again with a cover!

Proving that perhaps Shah Rukh Khan truly is one of the biggest superstars and has fans all over the world, the boys are back with another cover. This time, they went with 'Bholi Si Surat,' from the superstar's 1997 film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The new video features the original three from the first video, and the two new additions - still in their white shirts and still singing an SRK song. Shared by the same user, the new video is going viral as well.

"I’m telling you these Nigerians REALLY DO watch more Bollywood than us desi people 😂 the boys are back with another cover," the user wrote.




Now the Internet is trying to find the boys and maybe more covers by them!







Last time, people had suggested that they even go for an Indian reality singing show.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram