Remember that Old Couple Grooving on 'Lamborghini'? Their Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

An old couple grooving on the tunes of Punjabi hit number Lamborghini has been our favourite for a long time. Now, a story of the dancing couple has been shared by The Humans of Bombay and their story is giving us all couple goals.

The two had first met at a friend’s party. The man says he did not how to dance and he had enrolled himself to a dance class. He further reveals how he met his wife for the first time and how he proposed. The story of this ace dancing couple is no less than a fairytale.

Describing his journey of learning dance he told, The Humans of Bombay, “I was always a shy kid who hated dancing. Once at a wedding, a friend’s aunt dragged me to dance. I couldn’t coordinate my feet and hoped no one would notice. I was so embarrassed, I decided to enroll in dance classes in college! The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner...not a random dance partner”.

He has also stated that his wife loved to dance back then as well and the first time they danced together was on the track, Lady in Red. It is during this dance that he realised how much he loves her.

At a dinner that they had gone on after a few months he proposed to her and she said yes. The two got married three months later. The much-in-love couple till date, dances at weddings, works out together, plays games and loves travelling as well.

“And of course, we’re still ‘that dancing couple’ everywhere we go. We don’t even care if we’re the only ones on the dance floor and we’re making a fool of ourselves– we love it! We also work out together, and every Sunday, we have a family lunch and then play board games. She’s very competitive when it comes to Ludo and Acquire. Whenever I win she’ll say, ‘You’re just too smart. It’s not fair.’ And then I’ll hug her and she scrunches her face up!”



