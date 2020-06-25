Remember 'That' Phone Call Between Jim and Pam? 'The Office' Actors Reveal How it Was Shot

The Office US fans have several memorable moments from the series that are too dear to let go off. Be it Jim asking Pam for their first date, or Michael being all hectic about Pam’s delivery or the hilarious tricks Jim pulled off at the cost of Dwight.

Although the show has ended, the charm of Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) conversing on a phone call after a long while from two different offices hits us differently even today.

Recently, some of the cast members discussed the fifth episode of season three called Initiation that had seen the love birds unite in a very organic way.

While The Office US has become one of the most widely loved sitcoms of all times, actors and best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have brought the nostalgia of the show back with their podcast 'Office Ladies'. In their most recent episode, they were re-watching ‘Initiation’ with guests The Office costars BJ Novak and Rainn Wilson.

The iconic yet serious phone call had been the conclusion for an otherwise funny and light-hearted episode.

Talking about the scene, Angela said, "You and John — this scene wrecked me". She added, "Your expression on your face when you realize it's his voice, and the same with John. It's so beautiful. Your conversation is so organic and earnest and, oh my god, it gave me all the feels".

Jenna then went on to say how it had been a long time since she had shot with John at the point and the director (Randall Einhorn) wanted to shoot both the sides at once. She also said that the phone call was real and both the actors had to listen to each other and react.

BJ, who wrote the episode said, "I remember that phone call and I remember writing the line... the one line I remember that I'm proud of is, 'What time zone are you in? Same time zone. Oh, it felt far.'"

To this, Wilson replied, "Beautiful line".

You watch relive the memorable scene here: