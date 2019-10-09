Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel

Last year, in October 2018, an adorable father-daughter duo touched millions of hearts when they sang Maroon 5’s Girls Like You together.

The lip-sync battle in front of the bathroom mirror went viral within days.

In the video, the dad, in a towel, puts up a little show in front of the bathroom mirror as he sings Girls Like You with his daughter Myla.

The video was first shared by Myla's mommy Trina Wesson on Twitter.

Now, a year after they became popular, the father-daughter duo has decided to pull another concert in front of the bathroom mirror, to celebrate the anniversary.

The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Myla’s mom Trina Wesson.

She posted the video, with the caption, “A year ago today we posted a video not thinking a thing of it. Little did we know the magnitude and massive response it would receive.

After 100’s of millions of views (literally no exaggeration) and thousands of messages received on the positivity it radiated, we decided to finally bring you guys a sweet little sequel one year later. When the whole world asks, the whole world receives @justin.wesson #sorrynotowelsthistimeguys #ohwhatadifferenceayearmakes #girlslikeyou #mylathemasterlipsyncer”

Netizens took to Instagram to share their love with the darling duo. While some couldn’t believe that it has already been a year, others were showering all their love for the daughter Myla.

While the baby daughter is grown up now, and has beautiful curly hairs, she looks equally adorable even now.

