Remember the Afghan Boy Dancing With His Prothestic Leg? His Story Will Inspire You
A few days ago, a video of a young Afghan boy dancing went viral on social media. The boy, Sayeed Rehman, had just received a prosthetic leg and was ecstatic to be able to walk and dance again. He celebrated the moment by breaking into a joyous jig. The video, which invariably brings a smile to your face, also broke our hearts a little.
The video had been taken at ICRC Orthopaedic Center in Kabul; the boy's bittersweet story is not unique, unfortunately. There are hundreds of children in Afghanistan who've met with similar fates but haven't been lucky enough to have received a second chance, like this boy did.
In an interview with National Public Radio, the boy's mother revealed the that the boy had been injured when he was just 8 months old. Their home had been caught in the crosshairs during a conflict between the insurgents and Talibans. The boy and his sister were injured in the attack. Their mother rushed them to the nearest medical centre, but Sayeed's right leg had to be amputated.
The boy, a toddler back then, began treatment at the orthopaedic centre in Kabul when he was ten months old. All his life, he has relied on crutches and a prosthetic. The prosthetic leg the boy can be seen dancing on is his sixth so far. As the child grows, he will be requiring a new prosthetic for the next few years.
Since the boy has been using a prosthetic ever since he was a baby, it has aided in his mental and physical development since he barely notices it now.
A 6-year-old Afghan boy, who lost one of his legs in a clash between Taliban & foreign forces in Logar's Baraki Barak district, went viral on social media after he was found dancing for getting an artificial limb at the orthopedic dept of the @ICRC_af. pic.twitter.com/7o2vfqngZ7— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) May 7, 2019
