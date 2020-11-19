Remember the 'BBC Dad'? He is on a Twitter Ad on Interruptions while Working From Home

In 2017, Robert Kelly shot to fame overnight as "BBC Dad" after his toddler walked in on him while he was live on air went. Now three years following the internet sensation, the professor based in South Korea has returned to relive his viral moment in Twitter's advertisement about conversational control tools.

Kelly, who later also returned to talk about the struggles of work from home with people hovering around now tells us how you can still go on with your actions live with Twitter's latest features.

This time Kelly returns to the advertisement with his children again walking into his space followed by his wife, Jung-a Kim. The ad goes on to feature a crowd of other uninvited guests and guides you how you can restrict people from interrupting your work.

"As someone who knows something about interruptions, we asked #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly to help us talk about Twitter’s conversation settings, which give brands more control over the conversations they start," the Twitter Marketting UK team shared.,

In a consecutive tweet, Twitter further asked Kelly how did it feel to relive the three-year-old viral moment, to which Kelly answered, "It was a bit surreal. Last time it was all by chance of course, but this time we actually structured it to follow the original video, right down to the order of the children and my wife entering the room. That was both humorous and a little weird - a small mishap video..."

He added, "..exploded into this global event. The shoot was a little exhausting for my wife – she had to physically pull the kids out of the room repeatedly across different takes. But the kids loved it. You can see it in their faces in the commercial."

At a time, when most of the job market has moved digital, with webiners and Zoom calls making meetings possible, this advertsiement has struck a chord in the minds of netizens.

As the world experienced lockdown with millions of professionals across the world working from home, who better to talk about the joys and stresses of working from home than Professor Kelly. Because let's face it, as a BBC presenter put it, we are all Robert Kelly now.