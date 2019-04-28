Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'

Dr. Jane Goodall has now confirmed that such videos should not be encouraged under any circumstances, since it may lead to inappropriate handling of animals and may even boost the illegal trade of chimpanzees as pets.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
Dr. Jane Goodall has now confirmed that such videos should not be encouraged under any circumstances, since it may lead to inappropriate handling of animals and may even boost the illegal trade of chimpanzees as pets.
Earlier this week, a video of a chimpanzee scrolling through Instagram went viral on social media. The video showed the chimp calmly scrolling through videos and images on Instagram, just like humans, and even liking some of the posts!

Now, this video sent social media into a frenzy as people couldn't believe what they were seeing. But some raised concerns on whatever this could be harmful for chimpanzees.

World renowned expert, Dr. Jane Goodall has now confirmed that such videos should not be encouraged under any circumstances, since it may lead to inappropriate handling of animals and may even boost the illegal trade of chimpanzees as pets.

After the video garnered almost 1.7 million views, Goodall released an official statement claiming that the video was highly problematic. She says that chimpanzees are extremely intelligent creatures and have complex emotions just like human beings. Thus, it is imperative that are treated in an appropriate fashion; however, such videos may have negative consequences.

Goodall also stated that the young chimpanzee is probably from a safari in South Carolina and the same safari has been under Goodall's radar for a while now. The owner, Mike Holston, has over 5.3 million followers on Instagram and often shares videos of chimpanzees. Goodall asserts that Holston and his team frequently manhandle chimpanzees and she cannot fathom how such videos are still permitted.

She says that videos like these portray chimpanzees as "cute pets." But that's not really the case because chimps cannot be domesticated. Such interactions with humans could have an adverse impact on the long term psychological needs and well-being of the juvenile chimp.

The video is seemingly benign, and apparently does no harm. But videos like this further promote illegal trade of chimps so that they can be kept as pets, according to Goodall.
