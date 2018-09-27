English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remember The Crying Kid at India-Afghanistan Match? Here's How Indian Team Cheered Him Up
The crying Sikh kid who went viral on the Internet after the India vs Afghanistan match, now has a reason to smile.
The crying Sikh kid who went viral on the Internet after the India vs Afghanistan match, now has a reason to smile.
The Asia Cup 2018 has been witness to a series of amusing moments - from Dhoni's thug life, memes on Pakistan's journey in the game so far, Shoaib Malik consoling an Afghan player, and Indians yelling "Jiju".
But a tearful one came in the recent India vs Afghanistan match. As the match ended in a draw, all cameras were pointed towards a young kid, crying, as his father consoled him. The father-son duo had to come to watch the match in the Dubai's International Cricket Stadium, where the match had the audience hooked till the end - only to end in a draw.
The emotional moment made its presence felt on social media.
After the match was over, Afghanistan players took a picture with the kid - who had stopped crying by then.
After the video and pictures of the kid started going viral on social media, Harbhajan Singh also shared a picture asking the kid to not cry, saying India will win the next match.
And turns out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the Indian team, even called the kid to cheer him up! The father (who was seen consoling the kid) in a tweet shared that the kid was not sad anymore.
And even posted a picture of the kid looking forward to other matches now!
He also told the Internet that his son is aspiring to be a cricketer!
That Sad Kid Tho 😒#INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #AFGvIND #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/CI8DHUOh1n
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018
pic.twitter.com/DPRx8ju7yi — Kabali of Cricket (@KabaliOf) September 25, 2018
This kid after yesterday's match #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/QOhp0yTZLY
— nireekshan (@Nireekshanchand) September 26, 2018
This little kid crying after the match gets tied has to be the cutest moment of the day 😭❤️ #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dXXMW7q6Xf — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) September 25, 2018
One of the reason I love this Afghanistan team👏🙏🙏👏#Afghanistan #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/nLgg9Y8KgK
— CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) September 26, 2018
Koi na putt Rona Nahi hai final aapa jittange 🇮🇳🇮🇳😘 pic.twitter.com/fjI0DWeBoy
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 25, 2018
He is happy now and looking forward to watching the finals... 😊🇮🇳Really kind of @BhuviOfficial to call and cheer him up 😊 pic.twitter.com/WHqpByRNuh
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) September 25, 2018
@BhuviOfficial 's call 😊 Special moment for Arjan... Thank you Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Z5S6GgrrRQ
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) September 26, 2018
Let me see who we are defeating on Friday 🇮🇳 #PAKvBAN #AsiaCup2018Final #ReadytoWin pic.twitter.com/G8CjmGlzaU
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) September 26, 2018
He is currently training at MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Dubai... Your wishes will come true one day... If not bowling, he will surely wrap up the match with a clean hit 😄🇮🇳 @msdhoni @pacific_club pic.twitter.com/p2frCYMBXP
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) September 25, 2018
