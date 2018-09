Remember The Crying Kid at India-Afghanistan Match? Here's How Indian Team Cheered Him Up

This little kid crying after the match gets tied has to be the cutest moment of the day 😭❤️ #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dXXMW7q6Xf — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) September 25, 2018



The Asia Cup 2018 has been witness to a series of amusing moments - from Dhoni's thug life memes on Pakistan's journey in the game so far, Shoaib Malik consoling an Afghan player, and Indians yelling "Jiju" But a tearful one came in the recent India vs Afghanistan match. As the match ended in a draw, all cameras were pointed towards a young kid, crying, as his father consoled him. The father-son duo had to come to watch the match in the Dubai's International Cricket Stadium, where the match had the audience hooked till the end - only to end in a draw.The emotional moment made its presence felt on social media.After the match was over, Afghanistan players took a picture with the kid - who had stopped crying by then.After the video and pictures of the kid started going viral on social media, Harbhajan Singh also shared a picture asking the kid to not cry, saying India will win the next match.And turns out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the Indian team, even called the kid to cheer him up! The father (who was seen consoling the kid) in a tweet shared that the kid was not sad anymore.And even posted a picture of the kid looking forward to other matches now!He also told the Internet that his son is aspiring to be a cricketer!