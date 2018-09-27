GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Remember The Crying Kid at India-Afghanistan Match? Here's How Indian Team Cheered Him Up

The crying Sikh kid who went viral on the Internet after the India vs Afghanistan match, now has a reason to smile.

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 27, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
The Asia Cup 2018 has been witness to a series of amusing moments - from Dhoni's thug lifememes on Pakistan's journey in the game so far, Shoaib Malik consoling an Afghan player, and Indians yelling "Jiju".

But a tearful one came in the recent India vs Afghanistan match. As the match ended in a draw, all cameras were pointed towards a young kid, crying, as his father consoled him. The father-son duo had to come to watch the match in the Dubai's International Cricket Stadium, where the match had the audience hooked till the end - only to end in a draw.

The emotional moment made its presence felt on social media.













After the match was over, Afghanistan players took a picture with the kid - who had stopped crying by then.

After the video and pictures of the kid started going viral on social media, Harbhajan Singh also shared a picture asking the kid to not cry, saying India will win the next match.





And turns out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the Indian team, even called the kid to cheer him up! The father (who was seen consoling the kid) in a tweet shared that the kid was not sad anymore.







And even posted a picture of the kid looking forward to other matches now!

He also told the Internet that his son is aspiring to be a cricketer!



