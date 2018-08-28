English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
46-year-old Sanjeev Shrivastava, who shot to fame after his energetic performance to a Govinda song, is back with a dancenumber on Mithun Chakraborty's 'Julie Julie'.
(Image: YouTube)
Loading...
The famous Daboo Uncle or ‘Dancing Uncle’ is back. 46-year-old Sanjeev Shrivastava, a professor from Madhya Pradesh, who shot to fame after a video clip of him dancing to Govinda’s hit song ‘Aapke Aa Jaane Se’ has returned to shake a leg to Mithun Chakraborty’s hit number ‘Julie Julie’ from the 1988 movie 'Jeete Hain Hum Shaan Se'. The video has over 130,000 views right now.
Shrivastava, whose energetic performances have made him an instant social media favourite, has also garnered numerous praises from Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Dia Mirza.
Shrivastava has also paid tributes to Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The professor also featured on an episode of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
Shrivastava, whose energetic performances have made him an instant social media favourite, has also garnered numerous praises from Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Dia Mirza.
Shrivastava has also paid tributes to Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The professor also featured on an episode of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 25 August , 2018 E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- Nobody Wants to Cast Me in Films: Milind Soman
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...