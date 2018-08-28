GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'

46-year-old Sanjeev Shrivastava, who shot to fame after his energetic performance to a Govinda song, is back with a dancenumber on Mithun Chakraborty's 'Julie Julie'.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
(Image: YouTube)
The famous Daboo Uncle or ‘Dancing Uncle’ is back. 46-year-old Sanjeev Shrivastava, a professor from Madhya Pradesh, who shot to fame after a video clip of him dancing to Govinda’s hit song ‘Aapke Aa Jaane Se’ has returned to shake a leg to Mithun Chakraborty’s hit number ‘Julie Julie’ from the 1988 movie 'Jeete Hain Hum Shaan Se'. The video has over 130,000 views right now.

Shrivastava, whose energetic performances have made him an instant social media favourite, has also garnered numerous praises from Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Dia Mirza.

Shrivastava has also paid tributes to Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The professor also featured on an episode of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.

Watch the video here:

