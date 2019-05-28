Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an Electric Vehicle

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, later tweeted saying the man, named Ramu Sahu, had graciously accepted the electric vehicle that was given to him by the company.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
'Where there's a will, there's a way."

If you really want something, and try with all your heart, there is nothing that can come in your way. There's a solution to every problem, a fix to every challenge and this Zomato delivery guy is proof.

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which showed a physically handicapped Zomato delivery guy using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food. The video, which has been captured by someone named Honey Goyal, shows the unidentified Zomato delivery boy whizzing past on his tricycle.

Goyal wrote on Twitter, "#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous."




This video instantly went viral with thousands commenting and retweeting it. People were amazed at this guy's determination and will power.






















In fact, Zomato even replied to the chain and wrote, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)"




Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, later tweeted saying the man, named Ramu Sahu, had graciously accepted the electric vehicle that was given to him by the company.




He also tweeted a video of Ramu trying out the vehicle:




Well done, Zomato. This gesture is really winning hearts all over.
