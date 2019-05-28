Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an Electric Vehicle
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, later tweeted saying the man, named Ramu Sahu, had graciously accepted the electric vehicle that was given to him by the company.
If you really want something, and try with all your heart, there is nothing that can come in your way. There's a solution to every problem, a fix to every challenge and this Zomato delivery guy is proof.
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which showed a physically handicapped Zomato delivery guy using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food. The video, which has been captured by someone named Honey Goyal, shows the unidentified Zomato delivery boy whizzing past on his tricycle.
Goyal wrote on Twitter, "#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous."
#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi— Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019
This video instantly went viral with thousands commenting and retweeting it. People were amazed at this guy's determination and will power.
Thanks @ZomatoIN @zomatocare For working with deserving person , he is really an inspiration ,— #berojgar matdata# (@MaunilShah5) May 17, 2019
@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare you set a example by giving this man a job. Please help him grow more. This man is truly an.inspiration. Kabhi swiggy s order nahi karungi if you give him a scooter.— Khushi خوشبو (@FoolIsGenius) May 18, 2019
@ZomatoIN please give him some extra salary because of his hard work— Naveen JANASENA ✊ (@Naveen8236) May 18, 2019
This video made my day. Thank you @ZomatoIN . These guys don't need sympathy...they need empowerment equal opportunities.— Fowkidar Faved Fakthar (@Int0lerant_Desi) May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019
@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare we don’t always complain about bad services, this one is really heartwarming :) more power to you— Pramod Bahadur (@_pramod_bahadur) May 18, 2019
This man brings you FOOD along with a huge amount of INSPIRATION, COMMITMENT, NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE and the true meaning of BEING A HERO.— Rohit (@Hypocrite_Aadmi) May 17, 2019
In fact, Zomato even replied to the chain and wrote, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)"
Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :) pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019
UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. 💯 pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019
He also tweeted a video of Ramu trying out the vehicle:
Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. 😇 pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019
Well done, Zomato. This gesture is really winning hearts all over.
