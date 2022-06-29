Remember the Early-Pandemic 'Cheese Fajita Sad Wife' Meme? It's Two Years Old Now

Early pandemic days were wild on the Internet. By early, we mean the time when people hadn’t yet decided to collectively ignore the existence of the pandemic. While on one hand there was grievous news coming in everyday, on the other, people were taking to a variety of random pursuits from making candy to Instagram Reels. In the middle of all this, remember the woman waiting for shredded cheese for her fajitas who became the face of “entitlement” on the internet and an instant hit meme? Time hasn’t moved the same since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and it might be a good reminder that the tweet that created the meme was posted exactly two years and two days ago now.

In an interview with Central Track, the OP, Vicknair, had revealed back in 2020 that his wife had gotten her shredded cheese about a couple minutes after he posted that tweet.

Her ghost wanders around, stealing the shredded cheese she couldn't have in life. And that's why sometimes when you're shredding cheese and check to see how much you've shredded, it seems like there should be more. Her ghost was nabbing it as you shredded! — FoolishGrin (@Fhqwhgads411) June 28, 2022

Everyone was making sourdough and clapping for first responders and my man was going to deck a teenager making $2.10 for making his wife wait. — Jake Iverson (@jakeiverson57) June 28, 2022

Turn off the internet nothing needs posted ever again — Comrade Keanu (@abtb2020) June 28, 2022

i feel like an in instance like this, if you're really just BEGGING for some cheese in such a predicament as being 3 months into a worldwide pandemic and having slow service and you ONLY eat fajitas like that just make the damn fajitas yourself, you had 3 months to learn how — Dillweed's Funky Bowling (@DillweedLmao) June 28, 2022

Cheese deficiency syndrome — Karl Bittner (@KarlmBittner) June 28, 2022

In India, two years ago on March 24, life as we knew it changed as the “new normal” took over with the Covid-19 pandemic spurring India’s very first lockdown. Unbeknownst to anyone, the initial 21-day period would spill over into almost two whole years. As a lucky few (read: those with class privilege) emerged with “life skills” in the sudden quietude that followed, taking up cooking and grocery shopping, scores were displaced all over the country.

